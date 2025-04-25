Prime Video, has announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of highly acclaimed movie, Superboys of Malegaon. An Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby production, the Amazon MGM Studios’ Original movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, and directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover. It features a highly talented ensemble cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in the lead roles. The film is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Adarsh Gourav starrer Superboys of Malegaon premieres on Prime Video worldwide

Superboys of Malegaon is a film based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from the town of Malegaon. The residents of the town look to Bollywood cinema for a much-needed escape from daily drudgery. Nasir gets inspired to make a film for the people of Malegaon, by the people of Malegaon. He bands together his ragtag group of friends to bring his vision to life, thereby bringing a fresh lease of life into the town. The film is a poignant yet uplifting take on both filmmaking and friendship - and what happens when those two worlds collide.

The film received a standing ovation at its world premiere during the 49th Toronto International Film Festival and earned a Special Mention in the Young Cineastes Award category at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival. It was also honoured as Best Film at the inaugural edition of the National Indian Film Festival of Australia. Critics have praised it as a “resounding tribute to the oddballs who dream” celebrating its engaging narrative and authentic portrayal of grassroots filmmaking.

Described as “a jubilant celebration of the human spirit and a love letter to the art of storytelling,” the film has resonated deeply with audiences. The film has been widely appreciated for its inspirational message and compelling characters, making it a must-watch for cinephiles worldwide.

