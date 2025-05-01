The actress questioned the lack of responsibility on the roads, saying, “Why aren’t we more respectful and aware about the fact that it is against the law?”

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has voiced her outrage over a recent road accident in Jaipur that claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl. Sharing her reaction on Instagram Stories, she condemned the “reckless behaviour” that puts lives at risk.

Janhvi Kapoor furious over Jaipur road accident, “What enables such reckless behaviour?

Reposting a video shared by Jist, Janhvi Kapoor questioned the irresponsibility behind the incident, writing, “What enables such reckless behaviour? What makes anyone think it’s okay to drive under the influence of alcohol and endanger themselves and people around them?”

“The casual nature of this crime is baffling. The amount of deaths and injuries due to drinking and driving even more so. Why aren't we more respectful and aware about the fact that it is AGAINST THE LAW," she added.

According to an India Today report, a woman allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol crashed her car into a motorcycle in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The accident, which occurred on Monday night, resulted in the death of a 14-year-old girl and left two others injured. The victims were riding on the same bike, and the injured are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Janhvi Kapoor has previously raised her voice against similar road accidents. Last month, she shared a post on a tragic incident in Vadodara, where a 20-year-old law student rammed a car into two-wheelers, killing one woman and injuring four others. Re-sharing a video of the crash, Janhvi wrote, “This is appalling and enraging. Sick to my stomach about anyone thinking this kind of behaviour is something they can get away with. Intoxicated or not.”

Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Param Sundari, a rom-com about a love story between a “North ka munda” and a “South ki Sundari,” directed by Tushar Jalota. The film hits theatres on July 25. She will also star with Ram Charan in Peddi, his 16th film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, alongside Shiva Raj Kumar, Divyenndu, and Jagapathi Babu.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor receives Rs. 5 crores purple Lamborghini gift from Ananya Birla

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.