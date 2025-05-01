She is timeless, transcendent, and the voice of a generation. On the morning of May 1st, Shreya Ghoshal will take center stage at the prestigious Waves Summit inauguration ceremony, marking a deeply moving moment in India’s cultural calendar. As one of the most iconic and celebrated voices in Indian music, Shreya will be sharing the stage with legendary artists from diverse regional music industries—a rare and powerful ensemble of artistic brilliance.

Shreya Ghoshal to grace inaugural stage of WAVE Summit with Bengali tribute

To set the tone for the day, Shreya will grace the stage with a poignant Bengali song, a tribute to her roots and a reflection of India’s rich musical heritage. The choice to begin the ceremony with her voice is no coincidence—it’s a recognition of her unmatched artistry, emotional depth, and the sheer magic she brings every time she sings.

This performance is more than an opening act—it is a cultural moment that unites languages, legacies, and generations through music. As she shares the spotlight with icons from various corners of Indian music, Shreya represents not just the power of song, but the spirit of togetherness.

