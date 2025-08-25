In a series of posters, the makers dropped poster and motion posters of the much-awaited love quadrangle that now has everyone talking.

Dharma Productions has set social media abuzz with the release of the latest poster for their upcoming rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The poster, a dynamic motion design, not only showcases the leads but also features Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra in never-before-seen avatars, hinting at a complex web of relationships in the film.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Poster: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf pique interest about the twisted romance

The poster has sparked lively discussions among fans eager to decode the twisted love story. Janhvi Kapoor, seen in a radiant golden saree, and Varun Dhawan, in a suave black jacket, dominate the frame. Yet, the addition of Rohit and Sanya has piqued curiosity, suggesting a love quadrangle that could turn the narrative on its head. Posting the poster on social media, Dharma Productions captioned it, “This season’s hottest (plus ones) are here for drama, chaos and revenge!” Another post added, “Mandap sajega, mehfil jamegi… Par Sunny aur Tulsi ki entry, saari script badal degi!”

Adding fuel to speculation, Varun Dhawan shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets featuring the entire main cast alongside producer Karan Johar. What grabbed fans’ attention were the quirky tees worn by the actors, each with a line hinting at their character’s romantic inclinations. Varun’s tee read, “Sunny. Loves Bantu, wants Bantu,” while Janhvi’s stated, “Tulsi. Loves Sunny, wants Vikram.” Sanya’s shirt read, “Ananya. Loves Sunny, wants Vikram,” and Rohit’s read, “Vikram. Loves Tulsi, wants Ananya.”

These playful clues have left fans both confused and intrigued, sparking endless debates on social media about who will end up with whom. The tees have been interpreted as hints of a twisted romantic narrative that promises drama, humour, and unexpected turns.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also marks the reunion of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor after their 2023 hit Bawaal. The film is slated for a theatrical release on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, adding festive excitement to its much-anticipated arrival.

With its star-studded cast, intriguing love quadrangle, and hints at a dramatic storyline, the film has already captured audience imagination. Fans are eagerly counting down the days to witness the twists, romance, and chaos that Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari promises to deliver on the big screen.

