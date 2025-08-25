War 2’s failure has rattled YRF to its core, pushing the studio brass back to the drawing board. The film hasn’t just faced flak for its weak content; it’s also tanked theatrically, inflicting heavy financial losses on all stakeholders. And in a dramatic fallout, Aditya Chopra has already pulled the plug on the planned standalone film featuring NTR Jr., aka Agent Vikram.

SCOOP: YRF puts the standalone NTR Jr. film for Spy Universe on HOLD after the failure of War 2

A source close to the studio discreetly informed Bollywood Hungama, "YRF had ambitious plans to capitalize on the Pan India popularity of NTR Jr. and make a spin-off to the character of Agent Vikram. The creative team at YRF was already developing a standalone film for Agent Vikram, but the failure of War 2 has halted the entire process."

In-fact, Aditya Chopra is clear not to proceed on the Agent Vikram spin-off, and will be redesigning the Spy Universe in the future. "Agent Vikram film is not a feasible move anymore, and Adi has conveyed the same to NTR Jr. The Man of Masses also agreed to Adi's point of view and has parted ways with the banner on a very healthy note. He would not longer be a part of the Spy Universe, as the condition to sign on for War 2 was the possibility of a solo Agent Vikram film as a follow-up to War 2."

The next Chapter of the YRF Spy Universe is Alpha with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, and the tentative release date is Christmas 2025.

