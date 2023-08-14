Sunny Deol opens up on the status of Apne 2 and Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise and here’s what he has to say

Riding high on the grand success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol was seen engaging in a heartfelt conversation at the recently held press conference in Mumbai. During the same, he also spoke about the highly anticipated franchises Apne and Yamla Pagla Deewana. For the unversed, both the franchises feature the Deol family as the lead cast which also includes Dharmendra and Bobby Deol sharing screen space with the Gadar actor.

While Apne is expected to get a second instalment, Yamla Pagla Deewana will be getting its fourth instalment. Sunny Deol opened up about the two films and also confirmed that Apne 2 is indeed in the pipeline. Referring to Yamla Pagal Deewana, while the actor confessed that they have made everyone laugh, he maintained that they are waiting for a good script for the same. “Kahaani aana bahut zaruri hota hai (The story is very important)", he added. For the unversed, YPD has already had three instalments. While the first one released in 2011, YPD 2 released in 2013 with the triquel releasing in 2018.

Furthermore, Sunny Deol also went on to add that the script for Apne sequel is ready and that they are gearing up to kick start the project soon. "Apne ki kahaani humare paas hai. dekhte hai aage kab jaake shuru karenge. Bahut hi pyaari kahaani hai. Jo family values Apne mein the ussi ki extension hai. (We already have the story of Apne. Let’s see when we can start the shoot. It’s a lovely story. It is just an extension of the kind of family values that was presented in Apne (2007)," he said.

Apne 2 is expected to also feature Karan Deol along with Sunny Deol, Dharmendra, and Bobby Deol. However, the makers are yet to reveal details of the leading ladies of the film.

