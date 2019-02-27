Sony Pictures International Productions forays into Telugu industry with Mahesh Babu’s production Major

Leading production and distribution studio, Sony Pictures International Productions in India and Telugu super star Mahesh Babu’s production house G Mahesh Babu Entertainment (GMB) have closed a deal to produce Major, a Hindi and Telugu bi-lingual film based on an inspiring tale of valour and sacrifice. The deal marks Sony Pictures’ entry into the Telugu film industry as it expands its regional footprint, as well as GMB’s entry into Hindi cinema with a true story that captured the nation’s imagination.

Major is inspired by the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the brave NSG commando, who saved several hostages during the 26/11 attack at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai and ended up sacrificing his life for the nation. Major Sandeep was decorated with the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest military honour in peacetime.

Prominent young actor, Adivi Sesh, who has previously starred in and written two breakout Telugu hits-Kshanam and Goodachari, will play the lead. Sesh has also written the film and Goodachari director, Shashikiran Tikka will direct. The film is co-produced by Adivi Entertainment and Sharath Chandra and Anurag Reddy’s A+S Movies.

Laine Kline, EVP & Head, Sony Pictures International Productions adds, “From Pad Man to 102 Not Out or our latest Malayalam production, 9 (Nine), we want to bring those stories that touch audiences’ hearts and yet entertain them. Major is a powerful story that will not just inspire Indians but will transcend boundaries. We couldn’t have asked for a more inspiring story for our first foray into the Telugu film industry.”

Vivek Krishnani, MD, Sony Pictures Entertainment in India, says “We are excited to partner with Mahesh and Namrata who are such creative forces and are equally thrilled to welcome them in the Hindi film industry. Sesh and Shashi make their debut in Hindi cinema and we absolutely love the passion with which they have envisioned Major.”

Namrata Shirodkar Ghattamaneni, MD, G Mahesh Babu Entertainment says- “Mahesh and I have envisioned GMB to bring stories that resonate globally. We are excited to be able to tell such a unique and original story about a National hero’s life. The honesty of Sesh and Sashi’s vision for Major‘s story echoed with us and in Sony Pictures we found the right partners to bring the incredible story on the big screen not only for a Pan-Indian audience, but an international one.”

Major starts shooting in Summer 2019 and hits theatres in 2020.