The video, intended to promote road safety, has instead sparked backlash and raised questions about his credibility in the campaign.

Sonu Sood, widely praised for his humanitarian efforts during the COVID-19 crisis and often referred to as a messiah, is now facing criticism for a recent video. In the clip, the actor promotes road safety but is seen riding a motorcycle without a helmet or any protective gear. This has not only sparked backlash but also led to legal issues, with the Spiti police initiating an investigation into the matter.

Sonu Sood under fire for riding without helmet in road safety promo; police investigate

In the viral video, Sonu Sood is seen riding a motorcycle through the snow-covered roads of Spiti, shirtless and dressed only in shorts and sunglasses. The clip, shared by a local Instagram page, was captioned, “This is Spiti… only the real ones make it here.” As the video gained traction online, many netizens began to question his credibility and involvement in the road safety campaign.

Meanwhile, the Lahaul-Spiti Police have initiated an investigation into the matter and issued an official statement. It reads: “A video is going viral on social media in which a Bollywood actor is seen violating traffic rules in the Lahaul-Spiti district. Preliminary findings suggest the video may be from 2023. The investigation to verify its authenticity has been assigned to the DySP Headquarters, Kyelang.” The statement further added, “The district police will take all necessary legal action as required. We urge all citizens and tourists to adhere to traffic regulations and maintain disciplined, responsible conduct.”

As criticism mounted online, social media users began calling out Sonu Sood for his actions. One user commented, "Sir, you've always inspired people with your compassion. Please don’t set a wrong example by riding without a helmet or proper safety gear." Another remarked, "If this is how celebrities act in ecologically sensitive areas, what kind of message are we sending to the youth?"

Earlier this year, Sonu spoke out in support of road safety when his wife was involved in a road accident but was saved because of the seat belt. He had stated, "There’s a very important message. Last week, there was a major accident in Nagpur involving my wife, her nephew, and her sister. The entire world has seen the state of the car after the crash. What saved them was the seat belt—that’s the only thing that made the difference."

