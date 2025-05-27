Urvashi Rautela has hit back strongly at criticism aimed at her red-carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The actress issued a detailed statement addressing an online post by popular social media account Diet Sabya, which mocked her fashion moment at Cannes by writing: "Not the first lady blocking everyone's way for her photo OP” — a dig at Urvashi’s own remarks about being the "first woman" in a certain context.

Urvashi Rautela slams trolls over Cannes remarks; hits back at Aishwarya Rai comparison

Addressing the post, Urvashi shared a note on Instagram where she called out the platform and defended her presence and conduct at Cannes. She wrote, “To my global fans & supporters the Cannes Festival community, and champions of truth, I rise with unyielding strength against the cowardly lies of Diet Sabya, a faceless page that dares to falsely claim I blocked a staircase. Let the truth reign: my team secured full permission for a photoshoot on a designated staircase, as did others, in strict adherence to every rule of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, which I honor with unwavering respect.”

She further continued, “Diet Sabya, a cheap imitation of Diet Prada, lacks even an ounce of originality, thriving only on venomous attacks against hardworking outsiders who dare to shine. Their baseless narratives target those, like me, who elevate India's pride on the global stage. I have blocked and reported this irrelevant entity, and I call on all to dismiss their envious slander. My charisma, forged through relentless dedication and international acclaim, remains untouchable. No one — not Diet Sabya, nor their petty lies — can dim the light of Urvashi Rautela, a force that leads and inspires. No matter how hard you troll me we will never pay you like others. #paidtrolls.”

The actress also responded to a separate report which allegedly compared her to Aishwarya Rai, implying that she was trying to copy the former Miss World. Urvashi responded to the remark with another post. She shared, “So apparently I'm ‘trying to be Aishwarya Rai with 0 charisma’? Darling... Aishwarya is iconic. But I'm not here to be anyone's duplicate. I'm the blueprint. Cannes didn't invite me to blend in — I came to stand out. If my look, my style, or my confidence makes you uncomfortable... maybe take a deep breath (or two).” “I'm not everyone's cup of tea — I'm more like champagne with fireworks. And charisma? Sweetheart, if you could measure it, I'd break the scale. To all the keyboard critics — keep talking. To all the queens owning their space — keep slaying. To myself — keep shining, because no one does it like you. #UrvashiRautela #TooMuchCharismaToHandle #CannesWithConfidence #NotYourCopyPaste #QueenEnergy #Cannes2025,” she added.

The posts have sparked conversations online considering that Urvashi has often made headlines for her bold statements and claims. The controversy follows a string of mixed reactions to her Cannes red carpet appearances recently.

