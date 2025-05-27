The teaser of War 2 gave fans a thrilling glimpse of the face-off between Hrithik Roshan’s R&AW agent Kabir Dhaliwal and Jr NTR’s mysterious antagonist. While the teaser created massive buzz, many fans were left wondering — will there be a dance battle between the two superstars? It turns out, yes — but there was a delay.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR to shoot War 2 dance-off in June: Report

The much-anticipated dance-off, originally scheduled to be shot in the first week of March, had to be postponed due to Hrithik Roshan’s leg injury. Now, according to the latest buzz, director Ayan Mukerji is planning to shoot the song in the last week of June.

The track will be filmed at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri, where a huge set is being built. A report by Mid-Day quoted a source close to the production, “The team had been preparing for two months and everything was set for March. But Hrithik's injury forced them to cancel the shoot. Now that he has recovered, both actors will begin rehearsals in the first week of June.”

The shoot is expected to last 10 days and will mark the final schedule of the action-packed spy thriller, which also stars Kiara Advani. The film is set to release in cinemas on August 14, 2025.

The report also added that producer Aditya Chopra and director Ayan Mukerji want the dance number to be a major visual treat. “The setup is grand. The production has sent a circular to all crew members banning phones on set. A 60-member security team has also been hired to prevent leaks,” the source said.

With two powerhouse performers sharing the screen and stage, fans can look forward to a high-energy dance sequence.

