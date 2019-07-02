Sonam Kapoor starrer Delhi 6’s chartbuster ‘Masakali’ to be recreated for Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh starrer Marjaavaan!

In the trend of remixes, the latest being ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ being remade for Sooryavanshi and ‘Sheher Ki Ladki’ being made for Khandaani Shafakhana, there is yet another track added to the list. We are talking about the famous song ‘Masakali’ from Delhi 6 picturized on Sonam Kapoor. The Abhishek Bachchan starrer’s song will be recreated for Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starrer Marjaavaan.

Readers would be aware that Marjaavaan is expected to be a romantic action drama that also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh. We hear that the makers were keen on having a soft and romantic number in the film and they were on a hunt for the same. As per the reports, T-Series holds the rights of the song and considering that they are also associated to the said film, they decided to make use of this song. It is being reported that the song fits the bill perfectly considering their requirements.

Coming to the picturization, the remake of ‘Masakali’ will feature Sidharth Malhotra and one of the actresses. Reports haven’t divulged, which actress from Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh will be romancing the actor. For the uninitiated, the original track from Delhi 6 is sung by Mohit Chauhan and the music was composed by AR Rahman.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan is produced by Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar. The film is expected to release on October 2.