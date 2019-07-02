Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 02.07.2019 | 2:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Sonam Kapoor starrer Delhi 6’s chartbuster ‘Masakali’ to be recreated for Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh starrer Marjaavaan!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In the trend of remixes, the latest being ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ being remade for Sooryavanshi and ‘Sheher Ki Ladki’ being made for Khandaani Shafakhana, there is yet another track added to the list. We are talking about the famous song ‘Masakali’ from Delhi 6 picturized on Sonam Kapoor. The Abhishek Bachchan starrer’s song will be recreated for Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starrer Marjaavaan.

Sonam Kapoor starrer Delhi 6’s chartbuster ‘Masakali’ to be recreated for Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh starrer Marjaavaan!

Readers would be aware that Marjaavaan is expected to be a romantic action drama that also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh. We hear that the makers were keen on having a soft and romantic number in the film and they were on a hunt for the same. As per the reports, T-Series holds the rights of the song and considering that they are also associated to the said film, they decided to make use of this song. It is being reported that the song fits the bill perfectly considering their requirements.

Coming to the picturization, the remake of ‘Masakali’ will feature Sidharth Malhotra and one of the actresses. Reports haven’t divulged, which actress from Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh will be romancing the actor. For the uninitiated, the original track from Delhi 6 is sung by Mohit Chauhan and the music was composed by AR Rahman.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan is produced by Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar. The film is expected to release on October 2.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra’s Marjaavaan is the next intense love story after Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh

More Pages: Marjaavaan Box Office Collection , Marjaavaan Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kabir Singh Box Office Collections: The…

Kabir Singh Box Office Collections: The…

Kabir Singh Box Office Collections: The…

Kabir Singh Box Office Collections: The…

Kabir Singh Box Office Collections: The…

Here’s a look at the records broken by Kabir…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification