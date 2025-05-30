Sonakshi Sinha is back on the big screen with a vengeance. On May 29, the actress took to social media to unveil the official poster of her upcoming psychological thriller, Nikita Roy. The film, which marks her return to theatres after 2024's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, is set to hit cinemas worldwide on June 27, 2025.

The poster features Sonakshi in an intense close-up, exuding a serious, almost ominous presence. Alongside her, the ensemble cast includes Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar. The film is directed by Kussh S Sinha and produced under the banners of Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films, Kratos Entertainment, and Nikita Pai Films Ltd.

A New Chapter in Sonakshi Sinha’s Career

While Nikita Roy will mark Sonakshi’s first theatrical lead since Double XL in 2022 and the ensemble action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in 2024, the actress hasn’t been away from screens. In recent years, she expanded her repertoire with digital ventures, including the horror-comedy Kakuda (ZEE5) and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on Netflix.

The official synopsis of Nikita Roy is still under wraps, but the poster hints at a dark, possibly psychological narrative with mystery elements.

Earlier, the producers, in a joint statement, said, “This film is very close to our hearts. It dares to tread where most mainstream films don't and explores a genre we truly believe audiences are ready for. With a powerful cast, a gripping narrative, and Kussh S Sinha's unique vision, we can't wait for the world to experience Nikita Roy on the big screen.”

