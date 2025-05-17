The popular crime thriller Dahaad, which starred Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, and Vijay Varma, is coming back with a second season. As per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the new season is currently in the works. A source told the publication, “Dahaad 2 is on, and the team is working on the script. Prime Video is aiming to mount the show on a big scale, as the first season did extremely well, garnering immense praise. The work is underway, and the team will figure out a shooting timeline soon.”

Following the report, both Sonakshi and Gulshan confirmed the news through their Instagram stories. Sonakshi posted the article and wrote, “Finally!!! Can’t wait to get back in that uniform,” tagging Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, and Prime Video. Gulshan also shared the news and jokingly wrote, “Now… where did I keep that uniform?” with thinking emojis.

Dahaad was created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. It followed the story of two police officers (played by Sonakshi and Gulshan) as they investigated the disappearance of 27 women in Rajasthan. The series, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 12, 2023, was inspired by the real-life crimes of Mohan Kumar, also known as Cyanide Mohan.

The show also featured Vijay Varma as the main antagonist and Sohum Shah in an important role. Dahaad made history as the first Indian web series to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, where it competed for the Berlinale Series Award.

