Luxury travel gear meets Bollywood glamour as Bagline, the exclusive distributor of Tommy Hilfiger luggage in India, announces a new collaboration with filmmaker and fashion aficionado Karan Johar. The director recently made headlines when he was spotted at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival sporting pieces from Tommy Hilfiger's latest luggage range, bringing global attention to the brand’s fusion of functionality and fashion.

The new campaign underscores Bagline’s focus on positioning Tommy Hilfiger luggage as the go-to travel companion for contemporary jetsetters. With Karan Johar at the helm, the spotlight is firmly placed on the luggage's sleek aesthetics, durable construction, and signature American style. Available exclusively at Bagline stores across India and on their official website, the collection includes lightweight suitcases with 360° spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks, and spacious interiors fitted with smart compartments.

Johar’s endorsement adds weight to the product’s appeal, combining his long-standing fashion credibility with the brand’s legacy. The collaboration follows closely on the heels of Tommy Hilfiger’s high-profile visit to Mumbai in April 2025. During his visit, Hilfiger engaged in a panel discussion at the brand’s flagship store in Jio World Drive, followed by a star-studded dinner at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel—an event that saw the attendance of several Indian celebrities, including Johar himself.

