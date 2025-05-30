Amid growing speculation about Ranveer Singh stepping into the shoes of India’s beloved superhero Shaktimaan as both actor and producer, the actor’s team has issued a firm denial, setting the record straight. For the unversed, on May 29, a report by Filmfare suggested that Singh had acquired the rights to the classic character. It claimed that Ranveer was planning to produce a web series based on Shaktimaan, which originally starred Mukesh Khanna.

Ranveer Singh NOT producing Shaktimaan project, confirms actor’s team in official statement

“No Truth to These Reports,” Says Official Statement

Responding to the speculation, a statement issued by Ranveer Singh's team categorically denied any involvement in a Shaktimaan project. The note read, “The news about Ranveer Singh acquiring rights to develop a new superhero (Shaktimaan) project as the producer holds no truth. He is currently busy shooting for Aditya Dhar’s next, and then Don 3 is also on the cards for him.”

The clarification puts to rest months of rumours linking Singh to a potential Shaktimaan revival. It also indicates that Mukesh Khanna, the original creator and face of the series, is not collaborating with the actor on any such project.

Ranveer Singh is currently filming Aditya Dhar’s upcoming action thriller, and preparations for Don 3 are already underway. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the third installment of the Don franchise is expected to go on floors later this year. Kiara Advani, who was initially announced as the female lead, has reportedly stepped away from the film following her pregnancy announcement. The new female lead has yet to be confirmed.

Most recently, Singh was seen in Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tiger Shroff. The film marked his return to Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.

