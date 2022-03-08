Hollywood actress Zoë Kravitz, who portrays Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman alongside Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, shared about how she was rejected to audition for Christopher Nolan’s Caped Crusader epic because she was too “urban”.

The Batman actress, who has been receiving rave reviews and appreciation for her performance in the recently released Batman film, openly talked about her past experience of auditioning for Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Rises. Speaking to The Guardian, the 33-year-old actress shared, “I don’t know if it came directly from Chris Nolan. I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director’s assistant.”

“Being a woman of color and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn’t able to read because of the color of my skin, and the word ‘urban’ being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment,” Zoë added.

Previously, Zoë Kravitz had spoken about this experience in a 2015 interview with Nylon, where she said, "They told me that I couldn't get an audition for a small role they were casting because they weren't 'going urban.' It was like, 'What does that have to do with anything?' I have to play the role like, 'Yo, what's up, Batman? What's going on wit chu?'"

Zoë added in the interview that she hasn’t been interested in doing roles that are explicitly about race. “At one point, all the scripts that were being sent were about the first Black woman to make a muffin or something,” she said. “Even though those stories are important to tell, I also want to open things up for myself as an artist.”

As per reports, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress underwent a four-month training to prepare for her physical performance in The Batman and studied videos of big cats to perfect her character’s stride and movements. The actress told The Observer that “it was crazy” when the news of her casting broke, “My phone was blowing up more than any birthday I’ve ever had.”

Matt Reeves’ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz is now playing in theaters.

