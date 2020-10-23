Bollywood Hungama

Shah Rukh Khan to play the role of father and son in Atlee’s next?

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shah Rukh Khan is set to resume work after almost two years of hiatus. Though he has been producing a lot of content, he has not yet announced his next officially since 2018's Zero. The actor is reportedly starring in Siddharth Anand's Pathan, Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy and Atlee's action entertainer. Reportedly, the actor will have a double role in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan to play the role of father and son in Atlee's next

As per a daily, Shah Rukh Khan will essay the roles of father and son in Atlee's next. The two characters are generations apart as the father plays a senior RAW agent whereas the song will be a gangster. It's the first time since Duplicate in 1998, the actor will be seen in double role. The report further suggested that SRK will sport prosthetics for the role of father. The makers plan to roll the film by mid 2021 after he completes Pathan.

Earlie, Atlee was working with Karan Johar's team of writers to develop the script. He has previously helmed Bigil, Mersel, Theri, and all were commercial potboilers with lead actors in either double or triple roles.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to be re-released across the world to celebrate its 25th anniversary

