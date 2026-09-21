Composer Sargam Vaish has alleged that his song was used in Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s Vvaan trailer without permission.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming film The Vvaan - Force Of The Forrest has landed in controversy after vocalist and composer Sargam Vaish alleged that his original song was used in the film's trailer without his permission or consent.

Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia’s Vvaan trailer in controversy as composer alleges his song was used without permission

Sargam raised the issue on Instagram on Sunday, claiming that his song Aigiri Nandini, which he said he had been working on for the past three years, features in the official trailer of The Vvaan - Force Of The Forrest. He has asked the concerned team to remove the song and provide details of any permission or licence that may have been obtained for its use.

Sargam Vaish claims his song was used in Vvaan trailer

In an Instagram reel, Sargam said he had come across the official trailer and discovered that his music had been used in it. He also pointed out the portion of the trailer where he believes his song appears and played the corresponding section to highlight the alleged use.

In the caption accompanying the post, Sargam wrote, "REMOVE MY SONG FROM THE VVAAN / I recently came across the “THE VVAAN – Official Trailer” and noticed that my original song has been used in it without my permission or consent. I have not given permission for my music to be used in the trailer or for its promotion. This is very important to me because I have already signed this work with a major music label, and this unauthorized use could affect my existing contract.”

He further added, “I believe every artist deserves to have their work respected. No artist’s work should be used without their permission. I kindly request the concerned team to please remove my music and contact me directly. If there is any valid permission or license for its use, I would appreciate being provided the details.”

Concluding his note, he wrote, “I’m sharing this here because I genuinely need your support. Please share this post and help me reach the right people. Thank you to everyone who stands with independent artists and respects their work."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sargam Vaish (@sargamvaish)

At present, Sargam's allegations are based on his Instagram statement. No response from the makers of The Vvaan - Force Of The Forrest has been provided in the information available.

The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles and is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.

Also Read: The Vvaan team meets Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary; Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia Film gets appreciation for showcasing their traditions

More Pages: The Vvaan Box Office Collection

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