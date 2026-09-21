Samay Raina and Medha Shankr have dismissed December 2026 wedding rumours, with Samay joking about postponing it and Medha calling the reports baseless.

Comedian Samay Raina and actress Medha Shankr have reacted to reports claiming that they are planning to get married in December 2026. The speculation surfaced online after an anonymous Reddit post alleged that the two were planning to tie the knot later this year.

Samay Raina, Medha Shankr BREAK silence on December 2026 wedding reports; comedian quips, “Sorry, will have to postpone”

The post went viral on social media and claimed that Samay and Medha were currently vacationing together. It also alleged that Samay wanted to marry the 12th Fail actress “as soon as possible”. However, neither Samay nor Medha has publicly confirmed that they are in a relationship.

The two have now addressed the wedding speculation, with Samay responding to the reports in his trademark humorous style.

Samay Raina jokes about “postponing” wedding

Reacting to the reports, Samay shared an Instagram story and tagged Medha. He jokingly pointed out that his India tour is scheduled for December and wrote, “December mai toh mera India tour hai @medhashankr sorry will have to postpone."

Medha reshared Samay’s story and responded with laughing emojis, appearing to play along with the joke surrounding the viral reports. The actress later shared another meme on her Instagram story, adding the caption, “Me scrolling past all the baseless wedding rumours like."

Speculation around Samay and Medha’s equation has previously surfaced online. Medha recently appeared on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2, where she joined Varun Dhawan and Sharon Verma on the panel.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui to feature on India’s Got Latent; actor shoots episode with Samay Raina and Bhuvan Bam

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