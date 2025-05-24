In an unexpected development, the teaser of Param Sundari, the much-anticipated cross-cultural romantic comedy starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, has been leaked online ahead of its official digital release. The film, which explores the cultural clash and chemistry between a lively Punjabi man and a South Indian girl-next-door, has already piqued curiosity thanks to its fresh pairing and vibrant first-look posters launched last year.

Just a day ago, news broke that Maddock Films was gearing up to launch the teaser of Param Sundari in theatres alongside the screening of Bhool Chuk Maaf. However, the situation took an unfortunate turn when the teaser footage was allegedly pirated by viewers who recorded it on mobile phones during its theatrical preview. The teaser has yet to be released on any official digital platforms, making this leak a major concern for the makers.

While Maddock Films has remained tight-lipped about the leak, the teaser’s early exposure has sparked both excitement and disappointment among fans. The pirated clips, which are now circulating across several social media and file-sharing platforms, offer a glimpse into the quirky romantic energy between Sidharth and Janhvi, whose chemistry is being touted as one of the highlights of the film.



Adding to the drama, Bhool Chuk Maaf, the film with which Param Sundari's teaser was shown, has found itself embroiled in a separate controversy. Originally slated for a theatrical release, the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer was suddenly announced as a direct-to-OTT premiere. The move reportedly came in response to ongoing sensitive political tensions between India and Pakistan, raising questions and concerns from certain industry circles.

While Bhool Chuk Maaf heads for streaming within two weeks of its theatrical release much to the dismay of theatre owners, the leak of Param Sundari’s teaser has put Maddock Films in a challenging spot. Fans are now waiting eagerly for the official release of the teaser across digital platforms, hoping to watch it in better quality and in its intended form.

As the buzz around both films intensify, industry insiders are calling for stricter measures to curb piracy, especially at theatrical events.

