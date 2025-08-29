Param Sundari Movie Review: PARAM SUNDARI is a pleasant rom com.

Param Sundari Review {3.5/5} & Review Rating

Star cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor

Param Sundari Movie Review Synopsis:

PARAM SUNDARI is the story of a man in search of a perfect business idea and love. Param (Sidharth Malhotra) is the son of a wealthy businessman (Sanjay Kapoor) in Delhi. Param has tried his hands in various businesses and start-ups but has never achieved success. He once gets a proposal from a guy named Shekhar (Abhishek Banerjee) who has developed a dating app. He wants Param to invest in his app as he is sure it will do wonders in helping youngsters find their match. When Param tries the app on himself, he is matched with Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor) from a village in Kerala. In order to check whether the app works, he decides to stay in the home stay offered by Sundari. Param’s father gives him one month to find a match, post which he agrees to invest in the app. Param lands up in Kerala with his best friend Jaggi (Manjot Singh). He and Sundari don’t get along well initially but soon get fond of each other. However, a twist in the tale becomes a thorn in the path for Param and Sundari’s love story.

Param Sundari Movie Story Review:

Tushar Jalota, Gaurav Mishra and Aarsh Arora’s story is not novel. But Tushar Jalota’s screenplay is fresh. The story is presented in a new age manner with some interesting and funny situations thrown as the couple gradually falls in love. The twist at the interval, again, isn't something new in this genre of films. But it surprises you because the makers have refrained from showing any of this in the trailer. The dialogues are conversational with natural humour but some cheezy lines could have been avoided.

Tushar Jalota's direction is simple as well as fresh. He has kept things light hearted. He has ensured that things don't get too heavy even when a serious twist is thrown. In. Two sequences stand out in the all-important second half. The boat race sequence and the climax. The latter deserves more mention as it's simple and uncomplicated. In such genre of stories, the ending tends to become emotionally heavy or melodramatic. But that isn't the case here.

On the flipside, as mentioned above, the story is tried and tested. You will find plenty of films with this storyline. Therefore, the climax is also anybody's guess. Before the release, there was a chatter on social media about the film being similar to CHENNAI EXPRESS and 2 STATES. But it actually reminds you of DILWALE DULHANIA LE JAYENGE. More so, also because of the hero's father's angle and what all he does in the second half.

Param Sundari Movie Review Performances:

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor suit as a pair. Sidharth scores well in a typical lover boy role. His antics and way of speaking suit this genre of films. Janhvi Kapoor looks ravishing and suits the image of a half Malayalam-half Tamilian girl. She scores in emotions and dialogue delivery, except for few occasions where her Malayalam accent appears forced. Sanjay Kapoor is a surprise package in an energetic performance. Majot Singh is like a typical friend of the hero you find in such genre of films. Renji, who plays Venu in the film, does well too.

Param Sundari Music and other technical aspects:

Composer duo Sachin-Jigar’s music goes with the nature of the film. ‘Pardesiya’ is a brilliant love ballad and it becomes a theme of the film. ‘Danger’ is a fun track and it encourages you to tap your feet. The rest of the songs are functional. Sachin-Jigar’s background score is effective. They have generously used ‘Pardesiya’ theme and it works well.

Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran’s cinematography is impressive. He has made the beautiful locales of Kerala appear even prettier. Etisha Jain and Priyanka Ghosh Riya’s art direction is top-notch and realistic. Neha Gurbuxani’s costumes suit the characters well.

Param Sundari Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, PARAM SUNDARI makes for a pleasant Bollywood rom-com. The story may follow a familiar template, yet the treatment ensures a breezy, light-hearted watch that connects well with the youth through its mix of emotions, romance, music, and drama. At the box office, the film is likely to open decently and has the potential for a healthy theatrical run.