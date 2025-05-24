The much-awaited Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial SPIRIT has found its female lead — and it’s none other than rising star Triptii Dimri. In a major casting announcement that’s generating excitement across the industry, producer Bhushan Kumar and the team behind the film have officially confirmed that Triptii will be seen opposite Prabhas in this ambitious pan-world action drama.

This marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, a pairing that fans are already calling fresh, promising, and high on chemistry. Known for her striking performances in films like Bulbbul, Qala, and more recently Animal, Triptii’s addition to the cast has added a new layer of intrigue to the already buzzy project.

Interestingly, SPIRIT also reunites Triptii with the Animal team — director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, and co-producer Pranay Reddy Vanga. Their earlier collaboration proved to be both a commercial and critical success, with Triptii receiving widespread acclaim for her impactful role. The actress expressed her happiness on social media as she joined the team and said, “Still sinking in…. ?? So grateful to be trusted with this journey???? Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga ..honoured to be a part of your vision.”

Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama had exclusively earlier reported the reason why Deepika Padukone, who was the original choice of leading lady in the film, walked out of the film. “Sandeep Reddy Vanga got the shock of his life when Deepika Padukone refused to shoot for more than 6 hours a day for Spirit. That's not all, the actress, via her agency, also started to demand an amendment to the contract. Their point of contention was simple - if the shoot extends beyond 100 days, Deepika will have to be paid extra for every single day of shoot beyond the commitment on paper,” a source had informed us.

Backed jointly by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, SPIRIT is envisioned as a grand-scale pan-world entertainer. While details of the film are kept under wraps, earlier reports suggested that Prabhas, who will headline the project, plays a fierce, intense cop — a role that’s expected to be both physically demanding and emotionally layered.

SPIRIT is currently in the pre-production phase and is scheduled to go on floors in 2025. The actor-director duo of Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga has already raised considerable curiosity, and with the addition of Triptii, the project is shaping up to be one of the most exciting upcoming films in Indian cinema.

