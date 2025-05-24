Diljit Dosanjh throws out his long-time manager Sonali Singh over misrepresenting and financial irregularities related to him

Diljit Dosanjh’s long-time manager Sonali Singh is no longer working with him anymore. In fact, the last time they were seen together was when they were meeting Will Smith in Los Angeles in first week of April.

After that, she no longer with him and wasn’t even seen during a big event in his life - the MET Gala in May, where she would usually be posting behind the scenes footage of the ongoing activities and officially all the posts on her handle. But none of that happened and for the last month has been only posting spiritual posts and stories with her family on social media. On further noticing, she has stopped following Diljit on social media as well.

The reason for the fallout we got to know is that she misrepresented him in various ways and the issue arose when Diljit got to know about the financial irregularities and mismanagement.

Diljit has informed all dealing with him to start dealing with his new manager going forward.

