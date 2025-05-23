Get ready to fall in love with the hottest new on-screen duo as producer Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films, and director Tushar Jalota unveil the much-awaited first look of Param Sundari! This fresh pairing between the charismatic Janhvi Kapoor and the sensational Sidharth Malhotra, sharing the screen for the very first time, is all set to ignite sparks with their undeniable chemistry. Oozing raw charm, intensity, and effortless beauty, Param Sundari is a beautiful love story of North-Meets-South set against scenic terrains. It promises a cinematic experience that is both captivating and unforgettable. From the very first frame, the duo’s electric presence will have you hooked, leaving fans eager for more. To add to that, the melodious background score with the iconic Sonu Nigam’s voice, makes this film with a music album to watch out for.

Param Sundari’s first look to premiere in theatres alongside Bhool Chuk Maaf release

This is just the beginning. Param Sundari is here to set hearts racing and screens ablaze! And an album to watch out for by Maddock Films is loading soon. Catch the exclusive first look in theatres during Bhool Chuk Maaf.

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that two weeks ago, Bollywood Hungama reported about the same. A well-placed trade source informed us, “The buzz in the trade is that two teasers are attached with the teasers of Bhool Chuk Maaf. One is that of Param Sundari. It is Dinesh Vijan’s immediate release after the Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi starrer.”

Also Read: Param Sundari Janhvi Kapoor embraces South roots; wishes fans Happy Vishu and Puthandu in Malayalam and Tamil

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.