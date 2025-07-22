The makers wanted to give Param Sundari a better chance to stand out and avoid being lost among multiple love stories hitting theatres in quick succession.

Earlier reports suggested that the release of the romantic drama Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, was pushed from its original July 25 date to steer clear of a box office clash with Son of Sardaar 2. However, insider sources reveal that the decision to postpone was also driven by the crowded release calendar, with several romantic films lined up in the following weeks.

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari release postponed to avoid clash with Metro…In Dino and Saiyaara: Report

According to a report, the makers of Param Sundari made a calculated decision to delay the film’s release, aiming to avoid a direct clash with two major romantic dramas—Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino and Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara. Adding to the packed schedule, Dhadak 2 is also set to hit theatres on August 1. A source close to the development shared, “Param Sundari has its own voice. With two romantic dramas releasing in quick succession, the makers didn’t want it to be reduced to just another love story. They felt the film would benefit from a breather.”

Param Sundari is now expected to hit theatres on either August 29 or September 5, a window that should offer the film greater visibility and a more defined space at the box office. The team is also making strategic use of the delay. A source revealed, “A new promotional song will be filmed closer to the release, once Sidharth wraps up his current commitments and eases into his new role as a father.”

Directed by Dasvi filmmaker Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is presented as a heartfelt cross-cultural love story that explores the bond between a young man from North India and a young woman from South India. Featuring the fresh on-screen pairing of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, the film promises a contemporary romance infused with the signature warmth and storytelling style of Maddock Films. Fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing this new and refreshing duo on screen.

Also Read : Vicky Kaushal pens heartfelt message to new parents Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani; melts the internet

More Pages: Param Sundari Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.