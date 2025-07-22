On Ranveer Singh’s birthday on July 6, it was announced that his highly anticipated film, Dhurandhar, will release on December 5, 2025. A week before this announcement, the makers of the big-budget Pan-India horror comedy, The RajaSaab, also scheduled the Prabhas-starrer for a December 5 release. This led to speculations that Shahid Kapoor’s untitled next, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, will not arrive on the same day and would move to another date, possibly on the second Friday of January 2026. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the makers of this film have no such intentions and have decided to stick to the December 5 date.

EXCLUSIVE: No change in release date for Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj’s next; to CLASH with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar and Prabhas’ The RajaSaab on December 5

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “It was the makers of Shahid Kapoor’s next that took the December 5 slot first. The filming is going on at a steady pace and the film has shaped up well. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is confident of the product and doesn’t feel the need to move from the date that he was the first one to reserve.”

An industry insider commented, “The fact that Sajid Nadiadwala has decided not to move from the December 5 date shows his extreme confidence in his product. The film has an interesting star cast; besides Shahid Kapoor, it also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda. It promises to have not just the trademark Vishal Bhardwaj stamp but also commercial elements, which will make the film worth watching on the big screen. Moreover, since it’s a Vishal Bhardwaj film, it’ll also have some soulful songs. As a result, it can be a film to watch out for.”

In the last two years, the first Friday of December has emerged as a sought-after date. Animal was released on the same day and became a Rs. 500 crore blockbuster. Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur also arrived on the same day – December 1, 2023 – and despite being a serious drama, it performed well at the box office. In 2024, the monstrous all-time grosser Pushpa 2 hit cinemas across the world on December 5, 2024. Will Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj’s next, Dhurandhar and The RajaSaab also follow suit? Time will tell.

