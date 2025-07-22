Actor Shreyas Talpade has been granted interim protection from arrest by the Supreme Court in connection with a multi-crore chit fund scam spanning several states. The court’s order comes amid ongoing investigations into allegations that Talpade and others defrauded hundreds of villagers through a fraudulent investment scheme.

Shreyas Talpade gets interim relief from arrest in multi-state chit fund scam case

In an interim ruling passed on Monday, a bench led by Justices BV Nagarathna and KV Viswanathan issued notices to the Union government and the states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The court also scheduled the next hearing for August 29, when it will consider Talpade’s plea to consolidate the multiple FIRs filed against him and transfer the investigation to Lucknow.

Until then, the bench has directed that no coercive action be taken against the actor.

The controversy traces back to March this year, when Jammu and Kashmir Police registered a fraud case against Talpade and 14 others. They were accused of operating a company named The Loni Urban Multistate Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society Limited, which allegedly promised villagers unusually high returns on their investments. Agents working for the company are said to have convinced local residents that their money would double within a short period.

The scheme reportedly amassed crores of rupees from unsuspecting investors before the company abruptly ceased operations, leaving many in financial distress.

According to reports, the scam had been active for nearly a decade in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, before coming under legal scrutiny. In February 2024, an FIR was filed against Shreyas Talpade and veteran actor Alok Nath at Gomti Nagar Police Station in Lucknow. The complaint accused them and five other members of the cooperative society of defrauding investors of more than Rs 9 crore.

