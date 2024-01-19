comscore
Ajay Devgn starrer supernatural thriller is titled Shaitaan; cryptic voodoo dolls haunt in FIRST poster

The upcoming film is said to be a remake of a Gujarati film, Vash. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Prepare to delve into the shadows as the first chilling poster for Ajay Devgn's upcoming supernatural thriller, Shaitaan, has been unveiled! The film promises a heart-pounding journey into the realm of Indian black magic, and the poster perfectly captures its eerie atmosphere. Devgn is joined by powerhouse actors R Madhavan and Jyotika in this gripping tale.

Speaking of the poster, it plunges you straight into a chilling atmosphere with its dark monochromatic backdrop. Instead of relying on the star power of Ajay Devgn, Madhavan, or Jyotika, the poster focuses on a single, unnerving image that sets the tone for the film's supernatural thrills.

At the center of the poster, five voodoo doll-like figures, crafted in the traditional Indian style, emerge from the darkness. Four of these figures are rendered in an ominous black, their stitched details and menacing postures adding to the sense of unease. But amidst this sea of black, a single crimson doll stands out, its vibrant hue drawing your eye. 

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl, known for Queen and Super 30. It is set to theatrically release on March 8, 2024. 

