Last Updated 08.02.2022 | 12:30 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund to hit the theatres on March 4 2022; teaser out now

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The talented team behind Jhund which is, one of the most awaited and intriguing films of 2022, have released the exciting teaser of the entertainer. The story behind one of the most inspiring tales of India will be brought to life with megastar Mr Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund to hit the theatres on March 4 2022; teaser out now

Helmed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule who gave us the blockbuster Sairat the film's official teaser video gives audiences a glimpse into the world of the notorious team and their interesting journey.

Jhund is all set to release in cinemas on 4th March 2022. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa & Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat. It’s a Zee Studios worldwide release.

