Shraddha Kapoor shares a sneak peek of Shades Of Saaho 2 and we can’t keep calm!

Shraddha Kapoor is currently shooting for Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D in London. She recently took to Twitter to share a sneak peek of the Shades Of Saaho 2 and it looks kick-ass! Shraddha will be starring opposite the Baahubali star Prabhas and it is going to be epic. This is probably the first time that a movie is being shot in three different languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously.

Shraddha posted a small clip from the film and it is all about the chase, guns and fast cars! This multi-starrer’s Abu Dhabi schedule was titled as Shades Of Saaho and now the makers have decided to release the second chapter. Shraddha captioned the clip as, “The moment that we all were eagerly waiting for! Shades of Saaho Chapter #2 out on my birthday 3rd March 2019. Stay tuned for more updates! #ShadesOfSaaho2 #Prabhas @sujeethsign @UV_Creations @TSeries @SaahoOfficial”

The moment that we all were eagerly waiting for! Shades of Saaho Chapter #2 out on my birthday 3rd March 2019. Stay tuned for more updates! #ShadesOfSaaho2#Prabhas @sujeethsign @UV_Creations @TSeries @SaahoOfficial pic.twitter.com/QlVjSRFUpS — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) February 26, 2019

Saaho is slated to release on August 15, 2019 and also stars Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, and Murali Sharma amongst others. Neil Nitin Mukesh will also be seen in film portraying the antagonist’s role and we honestly can’t wait to see what the team has in store for us.

