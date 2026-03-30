The upcoming action entertainer King, directed by Siddharth Anand and headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, has reportedly undergone a change in its filming schedule after a planned Dubai shoot was cancelled due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Shoot of Shah Rukh Khan’s King in Dubai cancelled amid Middle East tensions, desert sequence shifted to Mumbai: Report

According to a report by Mid-Day, a desert action sequence featuring Anil Kapoor and Suhana Khan was originally scheduled to be filmed in Dubai beginning April 9. The schedule was expected to last about a week and the team had already secured the required permissions to shoot in the emirate. However, the plan was revised keeping safety considerations in mind.

A source told the publication, “The team had procured the necessary permissions to shoot in the emirate. It was supposed to be a week-long schedule from April 9. But given the dynamic situation in the region, the makers decided not to take any risk with the cast and crew's safety.”

Following the change in plans, the makers have reportedly recreated the desert set at a studio in Mumbai’s Vile Parle to continue filming without disruption. The same source stated that the production team has mounted the sequence on a large scale to match the director’s vision. “They've gone all out to match the scale that Siddharth envisioned for the set-piece. In fact, this gives them more control over action beats and lighting. The sequence begins with a chase, resulting in an intense combat.”

King features a large ensemble cast. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Anil Kapoor, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Shukla, Abhay Verma and Raghav Juyal in key roles.

Earlier this year, the makers confirmed that the film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026, during the Christmas weekend. Production on King is currently underway.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan confirms involvement in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan :‘I am currently shooting for my new film, which is called King’

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

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