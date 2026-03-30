Actor Prakash Raj’s mother, Suvarnalatha, passed away at the age of 86 following age-related health issues. The news of her demise prompted condolences from members of the film industry and political leaders.

Prakash Raj’s mother Suvarnalatha passes away at 86

Pawan Kalyan, actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, confirmed the development and expressed his sympathies through a message on X. In his note, he said he was “deeply saddened” by the loss and prayed for her soul to attain eternal peace. He also extended condolences to Prakash Raj and his family during this difficult time.

Former Member of the Legislative Assembly Vishnu Vardhan Reddy also shared a condolence message on social media, saying he was saddened by the news of Suvarnalatha’s passing and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the actor and his family.

I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Suvarna Latha ji , mother of prominent actor Sri,Prakash Raj. I pray for her soul to rest in peace. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Prakash Raj and his family members during this difficult time. 🙏 @prakashraaj — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) March 30, 2026

In an earlier interview with The Times of India in 2013, Prakash Raj had spoken about his close bond with his mother and the challenges she faced early in life. Reflecting on her journey, he had said, “She is my queen and is with me wherever I go. She is an innocent soul who was brought up in an orphanage, as her mother died when she was 12 and her father was unable to take care of her.”

Also Read: Prakash Raj takes dig at Dhurandhar The Revenge after Aditya Dhar directorial gets praise from South stars: “Signs of obligations”

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