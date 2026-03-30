Ramayana is one of the most awaited film of 2026 and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the film's awareness is at an all time high. After releasing the introduction video of the film way back on July 3, 2025, that is, more than 1 ½ years before it's release, the makers are now all set to come up with another unit this Thursday, April 2. Bollywood Hungama has learned that today, March 30, the asset was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

BREAKING: Ramayana’s ‘Rama’ asset is 2 minutes and 38 seconds long; passed by the CBFC with a ‘U’ certificate

The new asset of Ramayana is called 'Rama' and has secured a 'U' certificate. As per the censor certificate, it is 158 seconds long. In other words, it has a run time of 2 minutes and 38 seconds.

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal (2016) fame and produced by Namit Malhotra. The music is composed by A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer. It's a two part saga with the first part releasing on Diwali 2026. As for the second part, it'll arrive on the big screen on Diwali 2027.

On March 27, the makers of Ramayana announced that the 'Rama' glimpse will be unveiled on April 2 to coincide with the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Also Read: Ramayana Update: Namit Malhotra announces ‘Rama’ glimpse release date on Hanuman Jayanti; global fan reveal planned

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