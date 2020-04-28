Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.04.2020 | 4:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Shoojit Sircar open to releasing Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo on digital platform

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Shoojit Sircar open to releasing Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo on digital platform

With the lockdown extended till May 3 and the possibility of extension is more due to rapid rise in Coronavirus cases, the hope to return back to normal lives is unlikely at this point. This has tremendously affected the showbiz as films have been postponed and theatres are shut down. There have been several speculations of movies going straight to digital platforms. Shoojit Sircar doesn't mind this option though.

Shoojit Sircar open to releasing Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo on digital platform

The filmmaker recently spoke to a daily about his film Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the leading roles. The director said that as a filmmaker, he would like his film to open on a big screen but the situation is something that no one has ever witnessed. He said that if need be, he is open to digital release but the decision will be taken after May 3.

Gulabo Sitabo was scheduled for April 17, 2020 release.

But, he isn't sure about his next film Sardar Udham Singh starring Vicky Kaushal. Since the film is set for a January 2021 release, he said that they are currently not thinking about it yet. He said that he'd like this film to be seen on the big screen. Shoojit Sircar further said that he lived with this dream for so long that he had tears in his eyes when they were filming at Jallianwala Bagh.

ALSO READ: 8 Years Of Vicky Donor: “I will be forever thankful to Shoojit da” – Ayushmann Khurrana

More Pages: Gulabo Sitabo Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Karan Johar apologises profusely for showing…

Esha Gupta makes her relationship with…

Coronavirus Outbreak: Akshay Kumar…

Priyamani says there is no point in doing…

Ajay Devgn releases song ‘Thahar Ja’ that…

Cinema halls start planning on safety…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification