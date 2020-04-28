Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.04.2020 | 4:30 PM IST

BTS to reschedule Map Of The Soul Tour completely amid Covid-19 outbreak

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav
BTS to reschedule Map Of The Soul Tour completely amid Covid-19 outbreak

BTS will reschedule their upcoming Map Of The Soul tour amid coronavirus pandemic. After cancelling their Seoul dates, they have postponed their entire tour and will announce the new schedule once it becomes situation becomes stable.

BTS to reschedule Map Of The Soul Tour completely amid Covid-19 outbreak

Big Hit Entertainment released an official statement via their Weverse app stating, "Big Hit Entertainment will completely reschedule the tour and provide a new tour schedule to our fans as soon as it becomes clear when the tour can begin. This may require considerable time as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve. However, we will work to ensure that BTS and our fans will be able to meet each other as soon as they can. We will also create new ways for our artists to engage with our fans and respond to the "New Normal" while we wait to resume our activities halted by COVID-19."

"The decision to reschedule the tour was made with the health and safety of our artists and fans in foremost consideration. We have devoted considerable time to prepare the best performances possible, and we hope to express our appreciation of your patience by striving to deliver the best shows. With sincerity and commitment to transparency, we will inform you of any and all further changes and continue to provide updates. We ask for your generous understanding of the circumstances behind this decision regarding the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR. We will endeavour to bring you the best concert experiences possible," the statement concluded.

After cancelling their Seoul dates, they have postponed their 27-date North American leg that was supposed to kick off in April.

BTS released their fourth LP 'Map Of The Soul: 7' on February 21, 2020.

ALSO READ: BTS rapper J-Hope showcases slick dance moves as he takes up Drake's 'Toosie Slide' challenge

