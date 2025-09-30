Bollywood Hungama has been reporting about the clash between Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1. The distributors of both films have got into a tough fight for screens; with less than 40 hours to go for the commencement of the first show, the fight continues, especially for the single-screen theatres. And now, Bollywood Hungama has come across a shocking piece of information, straight from CP territory, situated in the heart of India.

A trade source told us, “AA Films, the distributors of Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 have signed as many as 260 single screens in the CP territory. As per their agreement with these theatres, they'll be giving 100% showcasing to the Rishab Shetty-starrer and won't go for show sharing.”

The source further said, “As for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the in-house distribution team of Dharma (Productions) tried their best. But as of the morning of September 30, they have only 4 single screens in their kitty in CP - Fun Cinemas Saroj Talkies in Amravati, New Regal Cinema in Akola, Liberty Cinema in Nagpur and Kamal Cineplex in Nagpur. Of course, their dedicated team is trying their best to get all shows in more screens or at least a show or two in some of the single screen theatres. A clearer picture will emerge by tomorrow.”

The CP Berar territory consists of the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, Southern and Eastern Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and has around 275 single screens in all. Coincidentally, this is the second consecutive Varun Dhawan film to get step-motherly treatment in the single screens of CP. His last film, Baby John (2024), was released in 4 single-screen theatres in this circuit. At that time, industry sources had blamed the faulty distribution strategy of PVR Inox Pictures and competition from Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King. Even then, Bollywood Hungama was the first to break this story and it created a storm in the industry.

An industry insider commented, “Dharma is trying its best. Even though it doesn’t get sufficient showcasing in single screens, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will get a healthy number of shows in the multiplexes, which will be more than enough for the film to emerge profitable.”

