Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the viral news that AA Films, the distributors of Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1, have asked for 100% showcasing in single-screen, two-screen and even three-screen multiplexes. The news shocked the trade and industry as it was an attempt to ensure that the Varun Dhawan-starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which also releases on the same day as the Rishab Shetty-starrer, doesn’t get sufficient shows. Meanwhile, the exhibition community was waiting to see what Dharma Productions, the producers as well as distributors of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, had to say about showcasing. Bollywood Hungama has learned that in the evening of September 27, they sent their list of requirements to exhibitors across the country.

EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari vs Kantara: Makers of Varun Dhawan-starrer ask for 50% showcasing in 2-screen theatres, 33% showcasing in 3-screen multiplexes, 25% showcasing in 4-screen theatres

An exhibition source told Bollywood Hungama, “The distribution team of Dharma Productions has asked cinemas that they want their film to be played in minimum 1 audi in 2-screen cinemas, that too in all shows. This means that they are asking for 50% showcasing in two-screen theatres. However, they have the same demand of 1 audi in three-screen theatres as well. And that’s not all. Even in multiplexes with four screens, their demand is the same – all shows in one of the 4 screens. Finally, for theatres with 5 screens or more, their request is for showcasing in minimum 2 audis.”

In short, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’s distributors have asked for 50% showcasing in 2-screen cinemas, 33% showcasing in 3-screen multiplexes and 25% showcasing in 4-screen theatres. Industry sources have called it a fair demand. An insider commented, “Dharma is being realistic as they are aware that Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 is a bigger and more expensive film than theirs. But they are also making it clear that their product is also worth it and asking for reasonable showcasing.”

A trade expert revealed, “It now remains to be seen if AA Films softens its stand and allows Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to go ahead with their demand. Interestingly, the mail sent by Dharma has no mention of their requirement in the single-screen cinemas.”

What Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1’s distributors have demanded

Besides asking for 100% showcasing in single-screen, two-screen and three-screen multiplexes, AA Films has demanded 21 shows of Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 in four-screen theatres, 27 shows in five-screen cinemas, 30 shows in six-screen multiplexes, 36 shows in seven-screen multiplexes, 42 shows in eight-screen multiplexes, 48 shows in nine-screen plexes and a whopping 54 shows in 10-screen theatres.

The trade expert remarked, “Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 is 2 hours and 48 minutes long. So, including interval and other aspects, cinemas will play each show in a slot of 3 hours and 10 minutes. It could be even more in certain multiplexes that start shows 10-15 minutes late. Hence, each screen can’t have more than 5 shows of Kantara. Some screens can accommodate 6 shows if the first show begins very early or if the last show is played around midnight. By this arrangement, most cinemas will have no choice but to only play Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 in all screens! Very few screens will be able to allot only a couple of shows to Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Going by past experiences, it is clear that this won’t happen and the Dharma film will eventually get sufficient showcasing. However, the negotiations and talks might go up to October 1, that is, a day before the release, leading to headaches for the distributors as well as the exhibition community.”

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor turns rickshaw driver for Maniesh Paul in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari BTS fun video; watch

More Pages: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.