In 2013, Aanand L Rai and Dhanush partnered beautifully with Raanjhanaa. The film was a success and continues to have a fan following; the latter became evident when a fan screening was held in June this year and got a roaring response. Now, both have teamed up for Tere Ishk Mein. While the 2 minute plus long teaser will be released digitally tomorrow, that is, October 1, Bollywood Hungama got a sneak peek of it earlier in the day.

Tere Ishk Mein teaser: Move over Saiyaara; Aanand L Rai, Dhanush, Kriti Sanon to ensure the year ends on an intense, raging note!

Tere Ishk Mein is unlike anything that Aanand L Rai has done before. The teaser showcases a crucial scene from the film. From the writing point of view, this scene is a masterstroke and it gets better with the direction and performances.

A montage of sequences also form a part of the teaser followed by a hard-hitting dialogue in the end. The impact is further made by the usage of the title song, sung by Arijit Singh and Faheem Abdullah. The latter also sung the title song of Saiyaara. Dhanush is seen in a never before seen avatar, at least in a Hindi film. Kriti Sanon, too, seems to have given her best.

Tere Ishk Mein seems to be a film full of rage and intensity. This is the genre that's working big time right now as evident by the fact that a 2016 film like Sanam Teri Kasam collected nearly Rs. 50 crores at the box office. Saiyaara, meanwhile, went on an overdrive, emerging as a sleeper blockbuster. Hence, the timing is just right for Tere Ishk Mein.

With its intense emotional core, powerful performances, and a genre that’s striking a chord with audiences today, Tere Ishk Mein arrives at just the right moment. Releasing solo on November 28, the film has a clear runway at the box office, an advantage that could work hugely in its favor. And if the teaser is any indication, the buzz is only going to build from here. As anticipation grows, all signs point toward Tere Ishk Mein being one of the year’s most talked-about releases.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon explains why she likes exploring new genres; says, “I always feel as an actor, you can’t just be one thing”

More Pages: Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.