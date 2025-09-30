Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi, along with his wife Mridula Tripathi and daughter Aashi Tripathi, has purchased two apartments in Mumbai for a cumulative value of Rs 10.85 crores, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate marketplace Square Yards.

Pankaj Tripathi buys two apartments in Mumbai worth Rs 10.85 crores: Report

The documents reveal that Pankaj and his daughter Aashi jointly bought a luxury flat in Andheri West’s Seabliss Building for Rs 9.88 crores. Spread across a RERA carpet area of 188.22 sq. m. (~2,026 sq. ft.) with an additional balcony space of 32.14 sq. m. (~346 sq. ft.), the apartment has a total usable area of 220.36 sq. m. (~2,372 sq. ft.). The deal also includes three car parking spaces. As per the records, the family paid Rs 59.89 lakh in stamp duty and Rs. 30,000 in registration charges, with the transaction registered in July 2025.

The second property, located in Aashapura Heritage in Kandivali West, was purchased by Pankaj’s wife Mridula and daughter Aashi for Rs 87 lakh. This unit offers a RERA carpet area of 39.48 sq. m. (~425 sq. ft.). The transaction, registered in September 2025, involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 4.35 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

Currently, the actor resides in his sea-facing home Roop Katha on Madh Island, known for its scenic setting and village-like charm on the outskirts of Mumbai.

On the work front, Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in Anurag Basu’s film Metro... In Dino, which featured an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Anupam Kher. Pankaj is yet to announce his next project.

