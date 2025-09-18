In a shocking development, PVR Inox, the largest multiplex chain of India, has put the advance booking of the big release this Friday, Jolly LLB 3, on hold. The exact reason is not yet known though sources claim that the makers are asking extensive programming and the multiplex chain hasn’t agreed to it. Nevertheless, it has sent shockwaves across the industry, trade and even a section of moviegoers.

SHOCKING: PVR Inox puts advance booking of Jolly LLB 3 on hold across the country

The bookings started getting suspended from the evening of September 17. At the time of writing this article, at 8:00 am of September 18, the ticket sales of Jolly LLB 3 continue to be on hold. Barely a few screens of PVR Inox in India are still selling tickets but a majority of them have stopped. Many of them have opened plans for the weekend; however, Jolly LLB 3 can’t be seen in the schedule though it's clear that a screen or two have been kept blocked for the courtroom drama.

The good news for the fans is that the team of Star Studuo18 and PVR Inox are determined to get a solution to this matter. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “A meeting will be held between the two parties on Thursday at 10:00 am. We are all hoping that all the issues between them are resolved amicably. Once that happens, bookings in PVR Inox are expected to commence immediately.”

Jolly LLB 3 stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, it is a part of a very popular franchise and hence, it is highly awaited. A senior trade analyst summed up the industry’s mood, saying, “This is not just about one film. Disruptions like this shake audience confidence and impact overall footfalls. With a film like Jolly LLB 3, which has strong demand, a quick resolution is crucial.”

All eyes are now on Thursday’s 10:00 am meeting between StarStudios18 and PVR Inox. If negotiations go smoothly, ticket sales could resume in no time, giving fans the chance to secure their seats for one of the most anticipated courtroom dramas of the year.

