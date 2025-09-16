The final film of Akshay Kumar in 2025, Jolly LLB 3, is all set to release this Friday, September 19. This time, he will fight it out with Arshad Warsi in court; this factor and the popularity of the series has made it one of the most awaited movies of the year. The makers completed the censor process way in advance and Bollywood Hungama, in this article, will exclusively focus on the same.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC asks for minor changes in Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3; censors ‘f****r’

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked for several modifications; thankfully, they are minor changes and don't affect the narrative of the film. To begin with, the old disclaimer was deleted and a new disclaimer was added. The alcohol brand was blurred wherever it was shown. At the very beginning of the year, the makers were asked to add the fictional name of a place and year.

The CBFC then asked the makers to remove the word 'f****r', wherever it was uttered in the film. A scene of cops assaulting an old man was suitably modified. A dialogue was suitably modified and changed to 'Emergency Clause'; in the same scene, the visual of a logo was also modified. In another scene, the visuals of a logo on a file carried by Janaki (Seema Biswas) were blurred. Finally, a dialogue in the second half was replaced as 'Janki amma ka gaon sirf ek...cheque muh pe fek ke mara'.

Once these changes were made, Jolly LLB 3 was passed with a U/A 16+ rating on September 2. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 157.16 minutes. In other words, Jolly LLB 3 is 2 hours 37 minutes and 16 seconds long.

Besides Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, Jolly LLB 3 also stars Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Seema Biswas and Gajraj Rao. It is directed by Subhash Kapoor, who also helmed Jolly LLB (2013), fronted by Arshad Warsi and Jolly LLB 2 (2017), featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

