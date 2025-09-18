The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition that sought to stall the release of Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. The courtroom drama, directed by Subhash Kapoor, is scheduled to hit theatres this Friday, September 19.

No stay on Jolly LLB 3: Bombay High Court dismisses plea alleging film ridicules judges

The plea, filed by the Association for Aiding Justice, alleged that the film ridiculed lawyers and judges. It also objected to the song ‘Bhai Vakeel Hai’, claiming it demeaned the legal profession.

During the hearing, advocate Dipesh Siroya, appearing for the petitioner, pointed to a scene where judges are referred to as “mamu,” calling the term derogatory. However, the bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad brushed aside the concerns. “We have been facing mockery since day one. Don’t worry about us,” the judges remarked while rejecting the plea.

The court was also informed that the Allahabad High Court had already dismissed a similar petition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Panorama Music (@panoramamusic)

Meanwhile, challenges to the film are being heard in other states as well. The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently pulled up a lawyer for filing a case without making the filmmakers a party, while the Gujarat High Court has asked a petitioner to first consider the Allahabad HC order before proceeding.

Despite these objections, Jolly LLB 3 remains on track for its September 19 release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Studio18 (@starstudio18)

Also Read: SHOCKING: PVR Inox puts advance booking of Jolly LLB 3 on hold across the country

More Pages: Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.