The Hello Group India (THG India), a joint venture between Sony Music Entertainment

India and global entertainment company The Hello Group proudly announces the signing of Raja Kumari, the Grammy-nominated, AMA-winning Indian-American artist, songwriter, and multidisciplinary performer, to an exclusive worldwide management and bookings deal.

Raja Kumari signs exclusive worldwide management and bookings deal with The Hello Group India

An electrifying force in global music, Raja Kumari bridges her Telugu heritage and Southern California upbringing through her signature fusion of classical Indian dance rhythms—Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, and Kathak—with hip-hop, pop, R&B, and electronic textures. Named a child prodigy by Ravi Shankar and a touring performer by age ten, she has grown into one of the most important cultural storytellers of her generation.

Her career has spanned songwriting with titans Timbaland, Dr. Dre, Gwen Stefani, Fall Out Boy (“Centuries” – BMI Pop Award), Fifth Harmony, Twin Shadow, and John Legend, while also establishing herself as a solo pioneer with breakout anthems like NRI, City Slums, and Peace. With over 327 million global streams and 1.7 million monthly Spotify listeners, Raja has performed at notable events such as Coachella, Wireless Festival, and India’s NH7—becoming the first Indian

woman rapper ever to do so. In 2025, Kumari became the first South Asian artist to win an American Music Award (AMA) for Favorite Soundtrack for Renegade (We Never Run) from Arcane: League of Legends – Season 2 (2025). Other recent feats include composing Firestorm for Telugu blockbuster They Call Him OG that soared to #2 globally on YouTube, contributing to the soundtrack of Netflix’s upcoming Bads of Bollywood and founding her own label Godmother Records.

Now, through her partnership with The Hello Group — an entity built to champion South Asian artists with global potential and powered by THG’s worldwide infrastructure—Raja Kumari is set to unlock the next chapter of her career. With new international releases, global touring, and groundbreaking cross-cultural collaborations in motion, she stands on the cusp of cementing her place not only as a household name across South Asia, but as a pioneering force for South Asian

representation in global pop music.

Raja Kumari said: “My career has always spanned the globe, bridging cultures and audiences, and I’ve long been searching for the right partner who truly understands the vision and needs of my brand. I’m excited to join forces with Taylor Jones, Sherish Shaikh and The Hello Group - I look forward to building a legacy together and continuing my goal of bringing Indian music, fashion and

culture to the World”.

Taylor Jones, CEO of THG, said: “Raja Kumari is a rare and extraordinary talent. She embodies the essence of global fusion — deeply rooted in Indian heritage while shaping the future of international pop and hip-hop. Her artistry, cultural vision, and authenticity make her one of the most important South Asian voices in the market. At THG India, we are committed to expanding her reach, building a tailored global strategy, and supporting her next wave of cultural impact. We are honored to welcome her to THG.”

The signing marks another milestone for THG India as it continues to champion pioneering South Asian artists while creating crossover opportunities with global audiences.

Also Read: Raja Kumari drops ‘LA INDIA’ with couture collection celebrating Indian identity

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.