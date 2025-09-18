Jolly LLB 3 Movie Review: JOLLY LLB 3 entertains with humour, emotions, dialogues, and drama.

Jolly LLB 3 Review {3.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla

Director: Subhash Kapoor

Jolly LLB 3 Movie Review Synopsis:

JOLLY LLB 3 is the story of two crazy lawyers. In the village of Parsaul, Rajasthan, a villager Rajaram Solanki, disagrees to sell his ancestral land to industrialist Haribhai Khaitan (Gajraj Rao) for his dream project called 'Bikaner To Boston'. The authorities file a case against Rajaram alleging that his land will be usurped for non payment of dues. Rajaram loses the case in the local court, and he ends his life. A few years later, the case reaches the Delhi court thanks to Rajaram's widow Janaki (Seema Biswas). Two lawyers, both named Jolly (Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi) get embroiled in the madness. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Jolly LLB 3 Movie Story Review:

Subhash Kapoor's story is relatable. Subhash Kapoor's screenplay is peppered with not just humour but also some hard-hitting scenes. Subhash Kapoor's dialogues are one of the high points. Several dialogues will surely get a lot of claps.

Subhash Kapoor's direction is splendid. He takes up a topic that many would be able to identify with. Moreover, certain real-life references will raise eyebrows as well as laughs. It was anticipated that both Jolly's would come together, but the way it unfolds is quite dramatic. In fact, the film gets better in the second half once the case reaches court for the second time. The Valentine's Day dinner scene might seem like a roadblock, but there won't be complaints as the scene would be enjoyed by the masses. Subhash Kapoor reserves the best for the climax, and it would be greeted with claps.

On the flipside, the first half could have been better. The songs are poor. Moreover, there are scenes where it seems like the opponent doesn't really fight back with full force against the two Jolly's. A lot is at stake for Haribhai, and realizing how menacing he is, one expects some sort of comeback from him and his legal team as well, which doesn't happen as much in court as it happens outside.

Jolly LLB 3 Movie Review Performances:

Both Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi deliver equally brilliant performances. Akshay has a little more screen time. But Arshad makes up for it with his performance and climax act. Their chemistry is excellent; watch out for it in the second half and especially in the finale. Saurabh Shukla (Justice Sunder Lal Tripathi) is like the third hero of the film and steals the show yet again. This time, he also shows his romantic side and it's quite adorable. Gajraj Rao yet again delivers a fabulous performance as an antagonist after MAIDAAN [2024]. He impresses with his mere expressions. Amrita Rao (Sandhya) and Huma Qureshi (Pushpa) are okay and don't have much to do. But it's commendable that the makers retained their characters and also chose the same actors. Seema Biswas leaves a huge mark. Ram Kapoor is apt for the part as the opponent lawyer. Shilpa Shukla (Chanchal Chautala) is lovely. The actors playing the DM, Rajaram, and others also do a fine job.

Jolly LLB 3 | Trailer | Akshay Kumar | Arshad Warsi | Subhash Kapoor | In Cinemas 19th September

Jolly LLB 3 movie music and other technical aspects:

Songs are forgettable. Mangesh Dhakde's background score is appropriate for the genre.

Rangarajan Ramabadran's cinematography is cinematic. Parvez Shaikh's action and Veera Kapur Ee's costumes are realistic. Mansi Dhruv Mehta's production design is straight out of life. Chandrashekhar Prajapati's editing is neat but the cutting of scenes at the very beginning give a feeling that one is watching film festival cinema.

Jolly LLB 3 Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, JOLLY LLB 3 entertains with its humour, emotions, hard-hitting dialogues, and drama in ample doses. Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla steal the show, while the climax would be greeted with applause. At the box office, the film might start on a slow note but has the potential to jump from Saturday onwards due to strong word of mouth.