Dinker Sharma, Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Tusshar Kapoor, Varun Pande, Dhiren Tiwari, Abishek Kumar, producer Jayesh Patel and others attended the launch of the trailer of the upcoming horror comedy, Kapkapii, at a multiplex in Mumbai. The team of the film claimed that a lot of scary and unexplained developments occurred during and after the filming of the film.

Producer Jayesh Patel said, “After completing the movie, we held a private screening in Future Studios. There’s a scene where the characters call Anamika. As soon as that scene began, studio waalon ke projector ka bulb udd gaya! They claimed that something like this happened for the first time in the history of that place.”

Jayesh Patel continued, “Then I kept a screening for Zee Studios at Sunny Super Sound. Again, during the same scene, something eerier happened. That scene appears at around 25 minutes. During that scene, the sound went off while we could only see the visuals on screen. The projectionist told me, ‘I have been doing this job for 25 years. This is the first time I have experienced something like this’!”

At this point, Dhirendra Tiwari commented, “Also, after the shoot got done, Shreyas Talpade had a heart attack.” The veteran actor suffered a heart attack in December 2023. The actor was absent at the trailer launch.

Tusshar Kapoor said, “A lot of incidents happened before I came for the shoot. Someone or the other fell sick. Hence, I went on the set with a lot of precautions. I carried a steam inhaler, masks, jacket etc. Thankfully, nothing happened to me. But you’ll have to watch the film to find out why nothing happened to me in the first place!” As soon as Tusshar completed his answer, the lights went off in the auditorium, possibly to give the impression that there was a supernatural presence at the venue.

Sangeeth Sivan remembered

Kapkapii is directed by Sangeeth Sivan, who passed away on May 8, 2024. Every member of the film remembered him fondly; Siddhi Idnani had tears in her eyes while talking about the filmmaker. Sangeeth Sivan’s wife Jayashree was present at the launch, and she was honoured by the cast and crew.

