Ajay Devgn introduced his son Yug Devgan at the trailer launch of the Hindi version of Karate Kid: Legends. While Ajay Devgn has lent his voice for the iconic Mr Han (Jackie Chan), whereas Yug debuts as the voice of Li Fong (Ben Wang). The USP of the event was the fun banter between the father and the son. What also stole the show were Ajay Devgn’s comments on Operation Sindoor, undertaken by India after the shocking Pahalgam attack of April 22. The manner in which the government and the armed forces hit the terrorist sites in Pakistan has been hailed by Indians.

Karate Kid: Legends Hindi trailer launch: Ajay Devgn opens up on Operation Sindoor: “SALUTE to armed forces, Prime Minister, government. They did GREAT!”

Ajay Devgn is no exception, and he said, “Nobody wants war but when there’s no choice left, then I think there’s no choice left. I salute to all the armed forces, the Prime Minister, the government. They had to do what they did. And they did great! I’d like to thank them very, very much.” Ajay concluded his comments by loudly stating “Jai Hind!”

Karate Kid: Legends releases in theatres on May 30, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

About his son Yug Devgan’s work in the film, Ajay Devgn said, “I feel very proud. When he started dubbing, I was told that he would have to start his rehearsals first. On the first day of his rehearsal, I got a call informing that he did so well that they are going to incorporate some of his takes in the final cut! He took permission from the technician to call me. They agreed and he made me hear what he had dubbed by putting the phone on speaker. That felt so nice!”

