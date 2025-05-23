Kapkapiii Movie Review: KAPKAPIII is plagued with a weak script.

Kapkapiii Review {1.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Rathee

Director: Sangeeth Sivan

Kapkapiii Movie Review Synopsis:

KAPKAPIII is the story of a group of friends in trouble. Manu (Shreyas Talpade) lives in Faridabad with his friends Rivin (Abishek Kumar), Nanku (Jay Thakkar), Achyut (Dinker Sharma), Vijay (Dhirendra Tiwari) and Nirup (Varun Pande). Rivin is the only earning person in the group and he funds all of them. Nirup, meanwhile, is the most responsible and cooks for them and also cleans the house. Kavya (Siddhi Idnani) and Madhu (Sonia Rathee) come to live in the same building on the top floor and Manu falls for the former. Meanwhile, one day, while meeting a friend Sukhi, Manu sees a man named DJ conducting a séance using an Ouija board in the hope of finding a ghost he can talk to. Manu is fascinated by the idea; as a fun activity, he uses a carrom board as an Ouija Board and asks his friends to participate. Manu has no hope that he'll be able to establish contact with any spirit. But it so happens that a spirit named Anamaika starts conversing with them and also answers their questions. To add to the madness, Manu's childhood friend Kabir (Tusshar Kapoor) arrives and adds to the chaos. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Kapkapiii Movie Story Review:

KAPKAPIII is the remake of the 2023 Malayalam film ROMANCHAM. Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi's story could have made for a great horror comedy. But Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi's screenplay is messy and unfunny. Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi's dialogues are decent and some of them raise laughs.

The late Sangeeth Sivan's direction is okay. To give credit where it's due, he establishes the setting and the characters well. A few scenes do arrest attention. Moreover, it’s a relatable concept as many youngsters must have tried calling the spirits at some point in their lives.

On the flipside, when the script itself is faulty, even the director couldn’t do much to salvage the film. Some jokes don’t land well and also, the first half is too long; it tests the patience. A few developments are bewildering, especially the track of Rivin and Madhu’s courtship. The finale is engaging but the film leaves several questions unanswered till the very end. The film culminates with the promise of a sequel. However, instead of making viewers curious, it’ll frustrate them to know that despite a run time of 140 minutes, they will still not know the story behind the spirit. One might argue that the same formula was also applied in STREE [2018]. But that film was in a different league and had several plusses. All those factors are missing here.

Kapkapiii Official Trailer | Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Siddhi Idnani

Kapkapiii Movie Review Performances:

Shreyas Talpade delivers a convincing performance as a good-for-nothing chap. Tusshar Kapoor has a very late entry – he gets introduced 15 minutes after the second half. Though he does well, the audience would have already lost interest by the time his character enters the narrative. From the friends, Varun Pande leaves the maximum mark followed by Jay Thakkar, Abishek Kumar, Dinker Sharma and Dhirendra Tiwari. Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Rathee do well. Zakir Hussain (Radhe) and the actors playing Sukhi and DJ are fair. Ishita Raj Sharma is sizzling in the item song.

Kapkapiii movie music and other technical aspects:

Ajay Jayanthi's music won’t have a shelf life but a few songs are well woven into the narrative. 'Jaa Re Bala' is catchy, especially its theme. 'Aatmaji' also manages to register. 'Velle' is okay and the item number 'Titli' only works due to the picturization. Ajay Jayanthi's background score is satisfactory.

Deep Sawant's cinematography is functional. Rupesh K R's production design is a bit unrealistic but works overall. Devanshi Patel's costumes are straight out of life. Eggwhite VFX's VFX is decent. Bunty Nagi's editing is weak.

Kapkapiii Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, KAPKAPIII is plagued with a weak script, dragging first half and a climax that leaves several questions unanswered. At the box office, it’ll struggle to find an audience despite belonging to the much-loved horror comedy genre.