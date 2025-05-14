After nearly three decades, one of Bollywood’s most iconic on-screen duos—Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor—are all set to reunite in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action thriller King, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. The film is slated to begin shooting on May 20, 2025, and the ensemble keeps getting bigger.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Jackie Shroff has officially joined the cast. “Siddharth Anand narrated the basic world of King to Jackie Shroff along with his character arc, and the actor took no time to come on board the film,” the reported quoted a source. “Jackie is all excited to embark on this action-packed journey with Shah Rukh Khan and the team. He feels that Shah Rukh Khan is the most accomplished and large-hearted producer in Indian cinema.”

Jackie’s casting not only adds to the film’s gravitas but also reunites him with Anil Kapoor—his Ram Lakhan co-star—on the big screen. Anil Kapoor will reportedly play Shah Rukh Khan’s handler in the film, while Jackie Shroff’s character details are currently under wraps. However, insiders claim he will be presented in a unique and unexpected light.

King is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious projects in recent years, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma. Shah Rukh Khan is set to play an assassin who embarks on a mission with his on-screen daughter, played by Suhana Khan, to take down the antagonist portrayed by Abhishek Bachchan.

Backed by Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan, King will feature action choreography by internationally renowned directors. The film is targeting a theatrical release in the last quarter of 2026.

