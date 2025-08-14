Coolie Movie Review: COOLIE has Rajinikanth's swag.

Coolie Review {3.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Aamir Khan

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Coolie Movie Review Synopsis:

COOLIE is the story of a man fighting a dangerous gangster. Deva (Rajinikanth) runs a hostel like facility in Chennai. One day, he learns that his old friend, Rajasekhar (Sathyaraj) has passed away. As per autopsy report, he died due to cardiac arrest. But Deva learns that Rajasekhar has been murdered. Further enquiries reveal that he used to work for the dreaded businessman, Simon (Nagarjuna). Rajasekhar had created a device that helped Simon big time. Deva takes Rajasekhar’s place and thus, smartly becomes a part of Simon’s gang. Helping Deva is Rajasekhar’s daughter Preethi (Shruti Haasan). What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Coolie Movie Story Review:

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s story is entertaining but also gets messy. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s screenplay (additional screenplay by Chandhru Anbazhagan) is a bit weak but at the same time, it is peppered with several dramatic and mass moments. The characters are well fleshed out. Lokesh Kanagaraj and Chandhru Anbazhagan’s dialogues are heroic.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s direction is mass appealing as expected. There’s no doubt that Lokesh is a master when it comes to elevation and showing heroes in all their glory. In that regard, he doesn’t disappoint. There are a few interesting twists that will surprise the audience. The action scenes in the mansion and the way it is interspersed with the madness in the train is arresting. The finale will be loved by fans.

On the flipside, barring the twists, the plot lacks a pinch. The goings on also get confusing in many places and even unconvincing. The track of Dayal makes for a great watch but also gets tedious after a point.

Coolie Movie Review Performances:

Rajinikanth is in a terrific form. It’s commendable how he manages to put up such a fine act and excite the audience even at this age. His younger avatar scenes will create a frenzy in theaters. Nagarjuna rocks the show with his rare antagonist act. Soubin Shahir (Dayal) shines and is a surprise of the film. Shruti Haasan lends able support and manages to maintain a strong position. Sathyaraj has limited screen time. Nevertheless, he leaves a mark. Upendra (Kaleesha) makes an impression in a cameo. Aamir Khan (Dahaa), meanwhile, is too good. Pooja Hegde adds to the glam quotient.

Coolie movie music and other technical aspects:

Anirudh Ravichander’s music is peppy. ‘Coolie Disco’, ‘Chikitu’, ‘I Am The Danger’, ‘Mobsta’ and ‘Powerhouse’ stand out. ‘Monica’ is peppy but also forced into the narrative. Anirudh Ravichander’s background score is in sync with the film’s theme.

Girish Gangadharan’s cinematography is spectacular. Anbariv’s action is very gory. Sathees Kumar’s production design and Praveen Raja’s costumes are realistic. Philomin Raj’s editing could have been crisper.

Coolie Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, COOLIE has ample mass moments and swag of Rajinikanth. However, the unexciting writing in places act as impediment. Nevertheless, it has chances to score in the Hindi speaking markets due to the hype and long weekend.