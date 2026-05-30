Actors Shiny Doshi and Abhishek Kumar have completed filming for the first season of Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam, the television show produced by Ekta Kapoor. The actors shared the update through a video from the set, where they informed viewers that they were shooting their final scene together for the season. In the clip, the duo reflected on their experience working on the show and thanked the cast, crew, and audience for their support.

Shiny Doshi and Abhishek Kumar wrap up shooting for Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam season 1

Describing it as their last shot together for the season, both actors spoke about the memories they created during the production. The video also captured behind-the-scenes moments from the set as they prepared to conclude filming. Shiny and Abhishek said they would miss various aspects of the shoot, including their daily interactions with the team and the overall experience of working on the project. The farewell message offered fans a glimpse into the camaraderie shared by the cast and crew during the making of the show.

Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam brought Shiny Doshi and Abhishek Kumar together on screen and has been backed by producer Ekta Kapoor. While details regarding a potential second season have not been officially announced, the completion of the first season marks an important milestone for the show's team.

Shiny Doshi began her acting career with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's television series Saraswatichandra. Over the years, she has appeared in several television projects and was also a contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 in 2017. More recently, she was seen in the reality show The 50.

Abhishek Kumar, meanwhile, has built a strong television following through his acting projects and reality television appearances. His on-screen pairing with Shiny in Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam received attention from viewers throughout the season.

With production now wrapped, fans will be watching closely for updates about the future of the show and its characters.

Also Read: Abhishek Kumar and Shiny Doshi headline Balaji Studios-backed Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam; deets inside

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